Bayan Token (BYT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $593.00

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Bayan Token has a total market capitalization of $189,480.00 and $593.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bayan Token has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bayan Token token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00010675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00223103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.01277545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00092134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bayan Token Token Profile

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. The official website for Bayan Token is bayantoken.com. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bayan Token is medium.com/@bayantoken.

Buying and Selling Bayan Token

Bayan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bayan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bayan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

