Bela Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Bela has a total market capitalization of $188,384.00 and $25.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bela has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. One Bela token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00662560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013497 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 50,328,702 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,660,086 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

