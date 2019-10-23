Binance Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $195.73 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $195.73 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for $16.65 or 0.00222997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, AirSwap and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.01272751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00092077 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, Exrates, FCoin, DDEX, AirSwap, Binance, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

