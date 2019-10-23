BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 76,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $343.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 9.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $159,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,273.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,913.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,056 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,349. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 210.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 165.9% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 120,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

