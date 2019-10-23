Bitrue Coin (BTR) Market Cap Hits $10.20 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $10.20 million and $1.58 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00042716 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.50 or 0.06083358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00044830 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

Bitrue Coin is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,100,001 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com.

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.