BLAST (BLAST) Tops One Day Volume of $42.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, BLAST has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $55,446.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005831 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1,249.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000233 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 72% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 53,625,741 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

