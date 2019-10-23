BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) a $6.50 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $6.50 price objective on Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Corus Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

CJREF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,092. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $790.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

