Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.6-48.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.4 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 203,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $388.91 million, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 0.81. Brightcove has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

