Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 229,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 653,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.89. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $6.27.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

