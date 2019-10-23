Brokerages Anticipate Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. Tallgrass Energy reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tallgrass Energy.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tallgrass Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of NYSE TGE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.69. Tallgrass Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGE. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tallgrass Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,220,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,246,000 after purchasing an additional 165,139 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,580,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

