Brokerages Expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.32 Million

Brokerages expect that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce sales of $25.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the highest is $25.74 million. Identiv reported sales of $20.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $92.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.12 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $106.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 20,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,492. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Identiv has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.