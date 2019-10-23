Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.28.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $176,416.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,402.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 9,203,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,419,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

