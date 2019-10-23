Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Set at $7.00 by Northland Securities

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) received a $7.00 price objective from equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 70.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

CPE traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $4.11. 10,931,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,561,166. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $847.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2,194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

