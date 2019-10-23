Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.93

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $5.25. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $68.42 million and a PE ratio of 19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.93.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.0275 dividend. This is a boost from Canlan Ice Sports’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

