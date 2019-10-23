Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAPR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. 28,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.85. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.63% and a negative return on equity of 270.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

