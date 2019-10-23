Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Shares Down 0.4%

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.44, approximately 163,937 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,227,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

CRZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

The firm has a market cap of $693.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 142.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 41,807 shares during the period.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

