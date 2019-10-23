CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 2,302,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,939,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

CBL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $271.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.89, a PEG ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $193.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. Equities research analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 38,013 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 120,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

