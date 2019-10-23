Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.89. Centamin shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Centamin alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 41.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.57%.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.