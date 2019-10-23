CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.13. CENTRIC HEALTH shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 14,500 shares.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of CENTRIC HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that CENTRIC HEALTH Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH)

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

