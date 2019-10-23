Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 92,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Century Casinos has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 5,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinah Corbaci sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 7.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,959,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after buying an additional 135,673 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 64.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,856,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 729,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 137.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 740,226 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

