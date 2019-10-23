Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRZBY. ValuEngine raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CRZBY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,193. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Commerzbank worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

