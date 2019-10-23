COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Trading Up 11.5%

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)’s share price was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.03, approximately 625,352 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 543,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCOR shares. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Aegis set a $6.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. COMSCORE’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,079,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 344.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,305,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 2,561,532 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in COMSCORE during the second quarter worth $4,867,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 43,014.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 599,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 762.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 584,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 517,027 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:SCOR

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

