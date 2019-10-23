Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.29

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:CNIG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and traded as high as $18.43. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 362 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

Get Corning Natural Gas alerts:

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter.

About Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.