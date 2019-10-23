Cosmos Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00035732 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, Hotbit and GDAC. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $509.26 million and $155.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00085869 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000940 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00104673 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,477.29 or 1.00397368 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

