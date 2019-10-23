Critical Contrast: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) versus Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amkor Technology and Adesto Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 1 2 0 0 1.67 Adesto Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.22%. Adesto Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.65%. Given Adesto Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adesto Technologies is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adesto Technologies has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amkor Technology and Adesto Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $4.32 billion 0.55 $127.09 million $0.53 18.66 Adesto Technologies $83.49 million 2.86 -$21.44 million ($0.28) -28.39

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Adesto Technologies. Adesto Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and Adesto Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 1.31% 3.68% 1.49% Adesto Technologies -24.61% -15.80% -6.90%

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Adesto Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.