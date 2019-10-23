Critical Contrast: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TAL Education Group and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Chegg 0 3 10 0 2.77

TAL Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $31.98, indicating a potential downside of 15.39%. Chegg has a consensus target price of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.78%. Given Chegg’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than TAL Education Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Chegg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAL Education Group and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $2.56 billion 8.36 $367.24 million $0.61 61.95 Chegg $321.08 million 11.78 -$14.89 million $0.09 351.33

TAL Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chegg. TAL Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chegg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TAL Education Group has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group 10.80% 13.33% 7.46% Chegg -4.07% 7.12% 2.83%

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses. In addition, it operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. Further, the company provides educational content through mobile applications; operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market; and provides consulting services for overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue name. Additionally, it offers tutoring services for students aged two through twelve under the Mobby brand; provides education and management consulting, and investment management and consulting services; and develops and sells software and networks, as well as offers related consulting services. The company also provides online advertising services; and engages in the sale of educational materials. As of February 28, 2018, the company's educational network included 594 learning centers and 465 service centers in 42 cities. TAL Education Group has a strategic agreement with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to promote future education through artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; and Chegg Math solver, which helps students to get math help through self-guided and individualized math solutions The company also offers Other Services, such as Test Prep, internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

