Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.33

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.33 and traded as high as $16.07. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 136,212 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRR.UN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.38.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.09%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.