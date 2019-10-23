Crowd Machine Tops One Day Volume of $142,993.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $422,378.00 and $142,993.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Crowd Machine token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00222797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.01292811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00035755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00092316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com.

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, BitForex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

