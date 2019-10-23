Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of Exceed $2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.02. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.19.

CUBI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 85,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,307. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $32,157.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

