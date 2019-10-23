Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Deep Down Inc (OTCMKTS:DPDW)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.59. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 209 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Deep Down from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

About Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

