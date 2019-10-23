Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) has been assigned a $20.00 price objective by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s previous close.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $26.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Shares of DLPH traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $14.24. 683,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. Delphi Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 216,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 243.3% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 863.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 229,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 205,877 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.