Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 320,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 50,488 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,187,982.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,291.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $87,081.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,794,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

