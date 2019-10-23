Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.04

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and traded as low as $16.65. Dream Global REIT shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 301,888 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dream Global REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.79 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.79 price target on Dream Global REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Dream Global REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$16.79 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Dream Global REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC cut Dream Global REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.52.

Get Dream Global REIT alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 4.14.

Dream Global REIT Company Profile (TSE:DRG.UN)

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.