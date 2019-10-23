Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Sells $240,793.44 in Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $240,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 200 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $12,516.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 13,842 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $866,232.36.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,909 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $244,820.67.

On Thursday, October 10th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 7,829 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $470,992.64.

On Monday, October 7th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $294,599.11.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 100 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 1,112 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $66,786.72.

Shares of EGRX stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. 81,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,075. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $852.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGRX. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.