eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77-2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.75-2.78 EPS.

EBAY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,015,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,483. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on eBay to $47.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.11.

In other eBay news, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

