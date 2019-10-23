Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.16. Enservco shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 2,244 shares.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Enservco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

