EOS Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.72 or 0.00036391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitbns, OEX and WazirX. During the last week, EOS has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $2.31 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001148 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,033,852,256 coins and its circulating supply is 937,152,245 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Exmo, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Livecoin, RightBTC, Bithumb, Coinbe, Tidebit, Vebitcoin, Hotbit, TOPBTC, CoinEx, BCEX, Coindeal, Exrates, Rfinex, Kucoin, Upbit, CoinTiger, C2CX, GOPAX, IDAX, DragonEX, Coinone, OEX, Bibox, ChaoEX, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, ABCC, Coinsuper, EXX, Cryptomate, Zebpay, DOBI trade, BitFlip, Bilaxy, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Liqui, Coinrail, Koinex, IDCM, Bitbns, DigiFinex, QBTC, Ovis, Kraken, CoinBene, BitMart, Fatbtc, LBank, YoBit, BigONE, OpenLedger DEX, Tidex, WazirX, Neraex, Cobinhood, Huobi, Binance, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, OKEx, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Mercatox, COSS, CPDAX and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

