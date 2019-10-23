Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.68. Eros International shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 4,453,822 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $185.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of -0.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EROS. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eros International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eros International during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Eros International during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eros International during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Eros International by 77.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

