Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.28-13.38 for the period.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.78. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $235.51 and a 12 month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $350.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.26.

In other news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,541,502.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total transaction of $11,252,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,973,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

