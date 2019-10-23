Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.63

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $5.77. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXCOF)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

