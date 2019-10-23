F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.74 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.41-$2.44 EPS.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.32. The stock had a trading volume of 849,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.40. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an inline rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.99.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $33,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,820.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $386,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,345. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

