Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 125,600 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $23,208,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.75, for a total transaction of $23,707,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,407,150.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $21,758,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $23,700,720.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 124,682 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.93, for a total transaction of $23,057,442.26.

On Monday, October 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $21,333,555.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $21,264,825.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.87, for a total transaction of $21,314,595.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $21,063,375.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,342,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,777,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

