First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Given a $24.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) has been assigned a $24.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

FFBC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.25.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $154.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 26,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $674,955.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 329,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vince Berta acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,077 shares of company stock worth $1,372,473. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

