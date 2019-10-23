FLIP (FLP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,129.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $476,337.00 and $8,129.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00223952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.01280379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00092104 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.