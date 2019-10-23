Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will announce $95.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.98 million to $100.01 million. Forescout Technologies posted sales of $85.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year sales of $363.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.89 million to $375.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $427.34 million, with estimates ranging from $384.81 million to $452.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forescout Technologies.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on FSCT. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price target on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.56. 731,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director James A. Beer sold 4,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $124,222.42. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $116,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,873 shares of company stock worth $6,017,369 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 46.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after purchasing an additional 876,026 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth about $20,434,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth about $16,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 380.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 400,475 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.