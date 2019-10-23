Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.56. 732,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,338. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.58. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Beer sold 4,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $124,222.42. Also, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $165,868.56. Insiders have sold a total of 175,873 shares of company stock worth $6,017,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

