Fountain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,484.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Fountain has a market cap of $1.25 million and $84,484.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. In the last week, Fountain has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00223103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.01277545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00092134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,910,751 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

