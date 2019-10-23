Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.80

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and traded as low as $25.00. Futura Medical shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 1,120,888 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.32.

In other news, insider James Henry Barder sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £19,285 ($25,199.27).

About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

