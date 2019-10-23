G8 Education (ASX:GEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.52

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $2.49. G8 Education shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 1,665,441 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.86.

G8 Education Company Profile (ASX:GEM)

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

