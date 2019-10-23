Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-1.75 for the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Getty Realty stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Company Profile

